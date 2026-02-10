Rise of Extremism in Bangladesh: Historical Patterns Unveiled

Former Foreign Secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Tuesday pointed to a deep, historical erosion of secularism in Bangladesh, attributing the rise of extremist forces to enduring patterns rather than recent political events. This observation was made during a book discussion hosted by the Vivekananda International Foundation.

The book, 'Seeds of Hate: Bangladesh's Extremist Surge - Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and Other Radical Organisations', delves into the longstanding political structures that have enabled such ideologies to flourish. Shringla emphasized that the rise of extremism should not be viewed as abrupt but rather as the product of established political habits.

With Bangladesh heading for national elections and a constitutional referendum, Shringla reiterated the country's original vision of secularism was gradually compromised. The book meticulously documents extremist organizations and their roles, with Jamaat-e-Islami spotlighted not as a mere symbol but as an entrenched political entity.

The discussion also included insights from VIF Director Arvind Gupta, who framed the book as crucial during Bangladesh's current electoral uncertainty. He stressed the presence of other Islamist groups, pointing to their transnational ties.

The editor, Dipanjan Roy Chaudhury, added that the book is grounded in extensive field research and aims to offer an evidence-based analysis of how extremist networks threaten Bangladesh's secular foundation.