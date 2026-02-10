Left Menu

Decaying Infrastructure: Karachi Hospitals at Risk

Karachi's healthcare facilities face potential disasters due to aging infrastructure and insufficient fire safety measures. Decades-old structures house critical needs but are ill-equipped to handle emergencies, posing significant risks to patients and staff. Recent incidents underscore the urgent need for improvements to prevent further tragedies.

Karachi's public healthcare network is facing alarming risks due to its outdated infrastructure. The city's major medical facilities are still operating in structures that have not evolved with modern safety standards, exposing patients and medical workers to significant hazards from fragile electrical wiring and inadequate fire response systems.

According to a survey conducted by The Express Tribune, hospitals in pre-Partition buildings have expanded their departments extensively, yet their electrical systems have not been upgraded to match the increased demand. The presence of exposed cables and loose wiring in multiple areas raises serious concerns about potential electrical fires.

Despite the dependency on electrically powered life-saving equipment, none of the government hospitals in Karachi possess specialized firefighting units. Many district facilities have fire extinguishers, but there is a lack of adequate training for their use. This gap in both infrastructure and preparedness leaves the hospitals perilously vulnerable, illuminated by a tragic fire incident in February 2024 at Sindh Government Liaquatabad Hospital.

