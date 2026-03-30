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Journey of Hope: Battling a Rare Genetic Syndrome at NU Hospitals

Divya, a young girl with the rare genetic DIDMOAD Syndrome, finds hope at NU Hospitals, Bengaluru. Suffering from complex health issues, a multidisciplinary team came together to stabilize her condition. After a successful ileal conduit urinary diversion surgery, Divya continues her recovery with improved health and quality of life.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:38 IST
Journey of Hope: Battling a Rare Genetic Syndrome at NU Hospitals
  • Country:
  • United States

NU Hospitals in Bengaluru recently treated a young girl named Divya, who suffers from DIDMOAD Syndrome, also known as Wolfram Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder. Her medical journey highlights the complexity of such conditions and the importance of multidisciplinary care.

Divya faced a challenging path with significant hearing and vision impairments. Diagnosed with diabetes at age seven, her condition evolved into complex health issues requiring expert care from NU Hospitals' specialists, including pediatrics, nephrology, and urology.

After multiple interventions, including a critical ileal conduit urinary diversion surgery, Divya is now on the path to recovery. The successful procedure underscores the hospital's commitment to advanced, patient-centric care for rare conditions, emphasized by Dr. Prasanna Venkatesh M K, a leading specialist at the facility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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