White House Revises India-US Trade Factsheet Amid Reciprocal Agreement Talks

The White House has revised its factsheet on a new India-US trade agreement, softening claims regarding India's purchase commitments, tariffs, and digital trade. Revisions follow leadership discussions and aim to enhance bilateral commerce. Notable amendments include altered language on product purchases and tariff reductions.

Updated: 11-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 11:09 IST
PM Modi with US President Donald Trump (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The White House recently modified its factsheet regarding the India-US trade framework, adjusting statements about India's commitments on purchases, tariffs, and digital trade just a day after its initial release. This move follows announcements of a reciprocal trade agreement designed to increase bilateral commerce.

Initially, the factsheet claimed, "India committed to buy more American products," promising over $500 billion in purchases. However, the revised version softens this to "intends" and excludes some product categories, notably "agricultural" goods.

Concerning tariffs, the original document suggested India would eliminate or reduce tariffs on numerous US products. The updated factsheet omits references to specific items, including "certain pulses." On digital trade, claims about India removing digital service taxes were dropped, emphasizing ongoing negotiations on digital trade rules.

