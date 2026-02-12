Left Menu

UPDATE 1-US House backs bid to end Canada tariffs in rare rebuke to Trump

​The resolution stands a good chance of passage in ⁠the Senate, which has voted twice to block Trump from imposing ⁠tariffs ​on Canada despite his Republicans holding more seats.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 05:09 IST
UPDATE 1-US House backs bid to end Canada tariffs in rare rebuke to Trump

‌The U.S. ​House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly backed a measure disapproving of President ‌Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, a rare rebuke of the president and leaders of his party in the Republican-majority ‌House. Lawmakers voted 219 to 211 in favor of ‌a resolution to terminate Trump's use of a national emergency to put punitive trade measures on Canadian goods, as six Republicans ⁠joined ​all but one ⁠Democrat in favor.

It was an important symbolic vote in ⁠the chamber, where Trump's Republicans hold a slim 218-214 majority. ​The resolution stands a good chance of passage in ⁠the Senate, which has voted twice to block Trump from imposing ⁠tariffs ​on Canada despite his Republicans holding more seats. However, it is unlikely to become law, as ⁠it would take two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome ⁠an expected Trump ⁠veto. Most Republicans have been unwilling to oppose Trump's policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon let Customs and Border Protection use anti-drone laser before FAA closed El Paso airspace, AP sources say.

Pentagon let Customs and Border Protection use anti-drone laser before FAA c...

 Global
2
BRIEF-WhatsApp Spokesperson: Today The Russian Government Attempted To Fully Block WhatsApp

BRIEF-WhatsApp Spokesperson: Today The Russian Government Attempted To Fully...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon pushing AI companies to expand on classified networks, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon pushing AI companies to expand on classified networks, so...

 Global
4
Pentagon let CBP use anti-drone laser before FAA closed El Paso airspace, AP sources say

Pentagon let CBP use anti-drone laser before FAA closed El Paso airspace, AP...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026