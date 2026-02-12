UPDATE 1-US House backs bid to end Canada tariffs in rare rebuke to Trump

‌The U.S. ​House of Representatives on Wednesday narrowly backed a measure disapproving of President ‌Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada, a rare rebuke of the president and leaders of his party in the Republican-majority ‌House. Lawmakers voted 219 to 211 in favor of ‌a resolution to terminate Trump's use of a national emergency to put punitive trade measures on Canadian goods, as six Republicans ⁠joined ​all but one ⁠Democrat in favor.

It was an important symbolic vote in ⁠the chamber, where Trump's Republicans hold a slim 218-214 majority. ​The resolution stands a good chance of passage in ⁠the Senate, which has voted twice to block Trump from imposing ⁠tariffs ​on Canada despite his Republicans holding more seats. However, it is unlikely to become law, as ⁠it would take two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome ⁠an expected Trump ⁠veto. Most Republicans have been unwilling to oppose Trump's policies.

