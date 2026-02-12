House votes to slap back Trump's tariffs on Canada in rare bipartisan rebuke of White House agenda, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 05:09 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 05:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
