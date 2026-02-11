Bangladesh Prepares for a Pivotal Shift in Historic 13th National Elections

In preparation for the 13th national elections in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus hosted key election observation delegations, marking a critical juncture in the nation's political landscape. The elections, scheduled for February 12, are highly anticipated following the significant political upheaval known as the July Uprising.

Delegations from the International Republican Institute (IRI), headed by former US Congressman David Dreirer, and the Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), led by Chairperson Rohana Hettiarachchi, met with Yunus to discuss the upcoming polls. The Voice for Justice Observers, represented by Hasanat M Husain, also engaged with the Chief Adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna.

These elections are particularly noteworthy for the absence of the Awami League, leaving the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat to compete predominantly. Meanwhile, Yunus announced that 394 international election observers and 197 journalists have arrived in the country to monitor the electoral process.

