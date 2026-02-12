Indian Air Force instructors to train UK Royal Air Force pilots

The United Kingdom and India have agreed to further enhance military training engagements following the conclusion of the 19th UK-India Air Staff Talks on Thursday in New Delhi, according to the press release of the British High Commission. The development closely follows the first-time deployment in January this year of an Indian Air Force officer as an instructor to the Royal Air Force College Cranwell - the air academy that trains the next generation of RAF officers. This marked the first time all three British military academies hosted Indian officers as instructors from their respective services.

Air Vice Marshal Ian Townsend, Assistant Chief of the Air Staff, said, "The signing of this Letter of Agreement is a significant step in strengthening the longstanding relationship between the Royal Air Force and the Indian Air Force. Bringing Indian QFIs into UK Military Flying Training Systems deepens our cooperation, enhances interoperability and reinforces our shared commitment to excellence in aircrew training. He added, "Together, we are investing in the foundation of a long-term collaboration and shaping a partnership that is both enduring and strategic in its outlook."

Commodore Chris Saunders MBE Royal Navy, Defence Adviser, British High Commission, said, "The forthcoming deployment of Indian Qualified Flying Instructors to the UK represents another significant milestone in our expanding defence relationship, positively building on the mandate of UK-India Vision 2035." He added, "It reinforces the mutual trust and shared experience that underpins our training cooperation and exemplifies the increasingly sophisticated levels of interoperability we are building together across our services."

He further said, "From the presence of Indian training officers instructing in each of the UK's three officer training academies, to this next step of Indian instructors integrated into our professional flying training squadrons, we continue to build depth, understanding and cooperation at every level of the UK-India defence relationship." The Air Staff Talks are part of the annual engagements, with both sides typically represented by a 2-star officer or higher to discuss areas of military collaboration. The previous edition of the staff talks was held in London in 2025, according to the press release.

The press release further said that an agreement on military training cooperation was signed between the UK and India during PM Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai in October 2025. Indian Air Force instructors will deploy to RAF Valley to instruct on the BAE Hawk T2 or Texan T1 aircraft.

During their tenure, the Indian QFIs will remain under IAF command while performing instructional duties for RAF commanders. The Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth, has had an officer from the Indian Navy as an instructor since May 2024. This development was followed by the deployment of an Indian Army officer to the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in May 2025 as an instructor.

In 2025, the UK and India conducted the largest ever maritime exercise involving the Carrier Strike Groups of both navies. This was closely followed by the joint army exercise Ajeya Warrior in Rajasthan. In 2023, the Indian Air Force participated in the UK's multi-lateral air exercise Cobra Warrior for the first time. In 2024, the Royal Air Force was amongst the participants for IAF's first multi-lateral air combat exercise, Tarang Shakti. (ANI)

