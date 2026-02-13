Left Menu

Iran Releases Eight Indian Sailors Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Discussions

Iran freed eight of sixteen Indian sailors detained for alleged maritime violations, clarifying no link to India. The release underscores Iran's humanitarian stance. Diplomatic efforts continue for the remaining sailors, highlighting friendly India-Iran ties. All sailors are reportedly in good health, with ongoing consular cooperation to ensure their welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 21:02 IST
Iran Releases Eight Indian Sailors Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Discussions
Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Iranian authorities recently released eight out of sixteen Indian sailors who had been detained since December for alleged technical and maritime violations involving the MT Valiant Roar vessel. Iran's ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, emphasized that the detained ship and its cargo bore no connection to India during an interview with ANI.

Dr. Fathali stated that the vessel's detention stemmed from specific maritime infractions, and the matter is being addressed under Iran's legal procedures. He noted that the release of the eight crew members reflects Iran's humanitarian stance and constructive cooperation with Indian authorities. The ambassador assured that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains in constant contact with the detained sailors, confirming their good health.

Dr. Fathali highlighted the broader diplomatic relationship, stressing that Iran-India ties have played a role in how the incident is being handled. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed consular access had been granted, allowing Indian officials to meet all sailors. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that diplomatic efforts continue for the remaining sailors, reiterating India's engagement with Iranian authorities to ensure all necessary support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

Mass Exodus: Afghanistan Struggles Amid Unprecedented Returns

 Switzerland
2
United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in Chennai.

United States beat Netherlands by 93 runs to win their T20 World Cup game in...

 Global
3
USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

USA beat Netherlands by 93 runs in a Group A T20 World Cup match in Chennai.

 Global
4
Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

Zelenskiy and Pahlavi Unite Against Dictatorial Regimes

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Climate extremes reshape gender gaps in global labor markets

EU AI Act has limited impact on healthcare AI market access

Can AI help treat gaming disorder? Big potential and gaps

When people rely on AI, beliefs may follow, not just information

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026