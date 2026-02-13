Iran Releases Eight Indian Sailors Amid Ongoing Diplomatic Discussions

The Iranian authorities recently released eight out of sixteen Indian sailors who had been detained since December for alleged technical and maritime violations involving the MT Valiant Roar vessel. Iran's ambassador to India, Dr. Mohammad Fathali, emphasized that the detained ship and its cargo bore no connection to India during an interview with ANI.

Dr. Fathali stated that the vessel's detention stemmed from specific maritime infractions, and the matter is being addressed under Iran's legal procedures. He noted that the release of the eight crew members reflects Iran's humanitarian stance and constructive cooperation with Indian authorities. The ambassador assured that the Indian Embassy in Tehran remains in constant contact with the detained sailors, confirming their good health.

Dr. Fathali highlighted the broader diplomatic relationship, stressing that Iran-India ties have played a role in how the incident is being handled. Meanwhile, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed consular access had been granted, allowing Indian officials to meet all sailors. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that diplomatic efforts continue for the remaining sailors, reiterating India's engagement with Iranian authorities to ensure all necessary support.

