India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pioneering Global AI Cooperation in the Global South

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 launched in New Delhi on Monday, marking a significant milestone as the first global AI conference in the Global South. Focused on 'People, Planet, and Progress' and organized around seven key themes, the summit advocates for inclusive and responsible AI development while promoting international collaboration.

The event, running from February 16 to 20, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who highlighted India's commitment to AI for the welfare and happiness of all. Over 20 Heads of State, numerous ministers, and 500 global AI leaders gathered to address AI governance, job impacts, and technological challenges.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the dangers of misinformation in AI, advocating for regulations to ensure creative authenticity. Meanwhile, leaders stressed AI's potential in boosting productivity and its critical role in sectors like manufacturing. The summit aims to reinforce India's position as a central player in global AI governance.

