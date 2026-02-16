Left Menu

Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

Israeli Border Police and IDF special forces successfully captured Salem Abu Hamada in Qalqilya. The suspect, involved in terrorist activities, was arrested during a covert nighttime operation where officers discreetly closed in, secured the location, and apprehended him without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 23:38 IST
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a night-time operation characterized by precision and stealth, Israeli Border Police special forces and the IDF arrested a suspect in Qalqilya linked to terrorist activities. Identified as Salem Abu Hamada, the individual was apprehended following a meticulously planned mission.

The undercover officers entered the area quietly, ensuring minimal disturbance. After closing off the building where Abu Hamada was believed to be residing, they swiftly broke in, leading to his arrest without reported resistance.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts and capabilities of Israeli security forces in combatting terrorism, showcasing their commitment to national security and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

