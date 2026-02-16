Daring Night Operation: Suspected Terrorist Nabbed in Qalqilya

In a night-time operation characterized by precision and stealth, Israeli Border Police special forces and the IDF arrested a suspect in Qalqilya linked to terrorist activities. Identified as Salem Abu Hamada, the individual was apprehended following a meticulously planned mission.

The undercover officers entered the area quietly, ensuring minimal disturbance. After closing off the building where Abu Hamada was believed to be residing, they swiftly broke in, leading to his arrest without reported resistance.

This operation highlights the ongoing efforts and capabilities of Israeli security forces in combatting terrorism, showcasing their commitment to national security and safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)