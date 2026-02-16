Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Introduces Hello Cashback: A Smart Credit Card for Digital Natives

IDFC FIRST Bank unveils the Hello Cashback Credit Card, aimed at young, digitally inclined users, featuring a fixed-deposit backing. It offers tiered cashback rewards of up to 5% on online payments, enhancing credit access and usability through benefits like essential spend cashback and credit-limit flexibility via fixed deposits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-02-2026 17:41 IST | Created: 16-02-2026 17:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, 16th February 2026: IDFC FIRST Bank has launched the Hello Cashback Credit Card, a novel product that allows digitally savvy consumers, particularly young adults, to access credit through fixed deposits. This card encourages building credit history with attractive cashback incentives tailored for online and UPI transactions.

The card's standout feature is its tiered cashback system, offering 5% cashback on online purchases exceeding ₹10,000, and a 1% cashback on various essential purchases, including utilities, education, and insurance. It is initially offered with a waived joining fee until March 31, 2026, making it an appealing option for first-time credit card users keen on digital transactions.

With an accessible entry point and flexible fee waivers based on spending, the Hello Cashback Credit Card is positioned as one of the market's most affordable secured credit cards, promising a unique blend of convenience, reward, and financial inclusion for digitally-focused consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

