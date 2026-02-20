Left Menu

India AI Impact Summit 2026: A Triumph for Global AI Collaboration

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, lauded as a 'grand success,' garnered global attention with 20 world leaders and 45 ministerial delegations attending. Centered on democratic and inclusive AI, the summit highlighted India's emerging leadership in AI, underlining international interest in its visionary 'MANAV' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 23:51 IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at AI Summit (Photo/IndiaAI). Image Credit: ANI
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 was hailed as a 'grand success' by the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, highlighting the participation of world leaders and delegations from across continents. The summit endorsed India's vision of making artificial intelligence both democratic and inclusive, further positioning India as a pivotal player in the AI domain.

Jaiswal detailed the summit's extensive reach, with 20 world leaders and 45 ministerial-level delegations from around the globe in attendance. Notably, the event had significant representation from Europe, with 30 official delegations, underscoring the summit's truly global nature despite its focus on the Global South.

The summit featured bilateral engagements with Prime Minister Narendra Modi meeting 16 world leaders. Attendees praised India's 'MANAV' initiative, reflecting a desire from several countries to collaborate with India in developing their AI capabilities. This summit is part of a larger international effort to enhance cooperation on AI governance and societal impact.

