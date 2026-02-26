India-Israel Talks: Strengthening Strategic Bonds and Innovation Partnerships
PM Narendra Modi held significant talks with Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, highlighting the growing strategic depth between India and Israel. Discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in science, innovation, and agriculture, emphasizing collaboration in education and youth exchanges to foster future global partnerships.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in high-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Thursday, underscoring the deepening strategic partnerships between India and Israel. This meeting, part of Modi's two-day state visit, also included discussions with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, spotlighting the global relevance of bilateral ties.
In their talks, Modi emphasized the immense potential for collaboration, particularly in sectors where Israel excels, such as science, innovation, and agriculture. He noted India's adoption of Israeli agricultural practices, which has yielded positive results, suggesting a continued and enhanced technical partnership to benefit both nations on a global scale.
The dialogue also stressed the personal connection between the leaders, with Modi inviting Herzog to visit India. President Herzog praised India's economic growth and advocated for deeper educational collaborations between the nations, highlighting opportunities for student exchanges that could transform regional dynamics across the globe.
