India and Israel Forge Stronger Ties in Water and Agriculture Initiatives

India and Israel have reaffirmed their partnership in water and agriculture, highlighting key initiatives for sustainable development. The collaboration focuses on water conservation, innovative agricultural techniques, and environmental cooperation, benefitting numerous Indian farmers through training and technology transfer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 22:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: X@narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi: In a significant move to bolster sustainable development, India and Israel have strengthened their partnership in the realms of water and agriculture. The recent joint statement from the two nations highlights their commitment to advancing efforts in water conservation, wastewater management for agriculture, and desalination projects.

The collaboration aims to revitalize India's water utilities and implement advanced technologies for cleaning the Ganges and other vital rivers. The initiative is supported by a comprehensive capacity-building program in Israel, managed by MASHAV and the Indian Ministry of Agriculture, to introduce innovative farming techniques and knowledge dissemination to Indian farmers.

With over 35 centers of excellence in agriculture already operational in India, the program has trained millions of farmers. Additionally, the newly signed MOU between ICAR and MASHAV, establishing the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture, and joint fellowships for research signify a progressive era of agricultural research and sustainable growth, further solidified by future cooperation in fisheries and climate action. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

