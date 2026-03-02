India Calls for Dialogue Amid West Asia Crisis

On Monday, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the nation's firm stance on advocating dialogue and diplomacy to resolve international conflicts, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Speaking alongside Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Modi emphasized New Delhi's concern over the ongoing developments in the region.

"India has consistently championed dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward in resolving disputes," Modi asserted, highlighting India's longstanding position on peaceful conflict resolution. He underscored shared global worries about terrorism, extremism, and radicalisation, issues he deemed as pressing global challenges.

PM Modi stressed the necessity of international cooperation to effectively address these threats and maintain global peace and stability. "Collaborative efforts are crucial to tackling these issues for the sake of world peace," he stated, reaffirming India's broader foreign policy of promoting peace amid global tensions.

The Prime Minister assured that India is closely monitoring the situation and maintaining communications with regional nations to protect Indian nationals. "We are actively engaged with every country to ensure the safety of all Indians in the area," he confirmed. His remarks come in the wake of US-Israel airstrikes on Iran, resulting in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and family, which led to retaliatory attacks by Iran.