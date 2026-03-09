Left Menu

Sajith Premadasa Advocates for India’s Inclusion in UN Security Council

Sri Lanka's Opposition Leader, Sajith Premadasa, advocates for India to be a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Highlighting global power dynamics, he underscores the importance of global governance and adherence to UN norms in preventing conflicts, amidst ongoing tensions involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

Sajith Premadasa Advocates for India’s Inclusion in UN Security Council
Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a bold assertion, Sajith Premadasa, the Opposition Leader of Sri Lanka, emphasized on Monday the need to integrate India into the ranks of permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. He cited India's peaceful disposition as justification for its inclusion in the powerful assembly.

Premadasa highlighted Sri Lanka's long-standing advocacy for United Nations reforms to better reflect the global power dynamics. He emphasized the relevance of the United Nations Charter's norms, which originated post-World War II, designed to preserve international peace and prevent unauthorized intervention or use of force.

Amidst the volatile conflicts in the Middle East, Premadasa warned against the escalation of global power competition, pointing out the risk of reigniting a Cold War scenario. He urged nations to adhere to the UN Charter's provisions to safeguard international stability, as tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran escalate.

