Global Aviation Struggles Amid Middle East Conflicts

Airline stocks showcased mixed reactions on Thursday, with some regaining footing due to more flights departing from the Middle East, while others tumbled amid soaring oil prices after U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran caused global aviation instability.

Governments are actively coordinating flights for thousands of citizens stranded as the U.S. and Israeli conflict escalates, disrupting most of the region's airspace. Flights from Dubai International Airport have doubled as operations cautiously resume at the world's busiest travel hub, but remain far from normal amid ongoing tensions.

In Europe, Air France KLM saw slight gains, as Lufthansa and Ryanair dipped, highlighting the uncertainty and mixed financial impact on global airlines. The potential for airspace rerouting and rising costs from increased fuel prices continues to challenge the aviation sector as airlines navigate this volatile geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)