Left Menu

CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Regional Tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed Class XII board exams in Middle Eastern countries due to the current regional situation. The decision affects CBSE schools in several countries, with new dates to be announced. Indian embassies have issued advisories for nationals due to security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 21:18 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 21:18 IST
CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Regional Tensions
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class XII board exams in several Middle Eastern countries, responding to the rising regional tensions and concerns for students' safety. A circular issued on Monday confirmed that exams scheduled between March 12 and March 16 will now be deferred.

This decision impacts CBSE-affiliated institutions in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The board stated, "After a thorough review of the present circumstances in parts of the Middle East, and acknowledging the mental anguish faced by students amidst prevailing uncertainties, the Board has opted to delay the exams originally set between March 12 and March 16, 2026."

New dates will be provided after a situation reassessment on March 14. Meanwhile, Indian embassies in these regions have alerted Indian citizens to remain informed and heed official guidance concerning travel, especially in Iran where unauthorized border attempts are discouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026