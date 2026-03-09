CBSE Postpones Middle East Exams Amid Regional Tensions

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the Class XII board exams in several Middle Eastern countries, responding to the rising regional tensions and concerns for students' safety. A circular issued on Monday confirmed that exams scheduled between March 12 and March 16 will now be deferred.

This decision impacts CBSE-affiliated institutions in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The board stated, "After a thorough review of the present circumstances in parts of the Middle East, and acknowledging the mental anguish faced by students amidst prevailing uncertainties, the Board has opted to delay the exams originally set between March 12 and March 16, 2026."

New dates will be provided after a situation reassessment on March 14. Meanwhile, Indian embassies in these regions have alerted Indian citizens to remain informed and heed official guidance concerning travel, especially in Iran where unauthorized border attempts are discouraged.

(With inputs from agencies.)