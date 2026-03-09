Premadasa Urges India's Influence in West Asia Conflict

In the face of intensifying tensions in West Asia, Sri Lanka's Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, has called upon India to leverage its diplomatic power to bring conflicting parties to negotiations. In a conversation with ANI, Premadasa highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opportunity to influence international peace positively.

Premadasa's statements are set against the backdrop of heightened hostilities following the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint US-Israel military strikes. The strikes and subsequent retaliations by Tehran have intensified conflict, drawing in multiple regional actors.

Highlighting nuclear proliferation as a core issue, Premadasa emphasized India's significant role in fostering dialogue for peace. He argued that peace is crucial for global prosperity and suggested that Modi could lead efforts towards resolving disagreements.

Sri Lanka, with its history of internal conflict, cannot stand idle, Premadasa stated. He advocated for Sri Lanka's active participation in promoting peace, arguing that the nation understands the consequences of prolonged conflict.

Premadasa further stressed the Global South should not remain passive, as the ongoing conflict threatens energy and food security. He warned that vulnerable communities would bear the brunt of the war's adverse effects, urging an international push for dialogue over conflict.

He concluded by highlighting the potential humanitarian crises, including increased hunger and suffering among society's most vulnerable, as a consequence of the ongoing hostilities.

