US Navy to Escort Tankers Amid Iran Tensions

The U.S. Navy remains vigilant amidst the ongoing conflict with Iran, planning to soon escort oil tankers through the strategically significant Strait of Hormuz, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

On Fox News' 'Ingraham Angle,' Wright emphasized that the Navy's current priorities lie with neutralizing the Iranian regime, thus delaying immediate assistance to commercial vessels in the Gulf.

As tensions continue to mount, U.S. military actions are under scrutiny, highlighting the broader geopolitical implications of the situation and its impact on global energy stability.