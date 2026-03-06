UK Jets to Strengthen Bahrain's Defense Amid Iran Tensions

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has communicated with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa about the deployment of four UK jets to Qatar. These jets could play a critical role in defending Bahrain against potential Iranian missile and drone threats, which are a concern for Gulf states.

During their conversation, Starmer stated that the jets could provide further defensive air cover, thereby bolstering Bahrain's security infrastructure. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of this strategic support, reflecting the UK's commitment to regional stability.

The dialogue between Starmer and the king resulted in an agreement for their respective operational teams to collaborate on detailed defense plans in the upcoming days, underscoring the necessity for coordinated regional defense efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)