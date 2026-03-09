Sri Lanka's Neutral Stance amid Rising Tensions in Exclusive Economic Zone

Sri Lanka is at a critical crossroads, according to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who emphasizes the importance of upholding ethical standards and international law. Addressing ANI, Premadasa stressed the need for all nations to engage responsibly on the global stage.

Premadasa addressed the recent attack on the Iranian ship within Sri Lanka's economic zone, raising concerns about regional stability. Despite occurring beyond Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the incident threatens peace in a region previously free of conflict and nuclear weapons.

Responding to reports of US influence over repatriation of survivors, Premadasa clarified that Sri Lanka is free to make sovereign policy decisions. The US has since stated that Sri Lanka can independently decide the fate of those rescued in alignment with international agreements.

