Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Neutral Stance amid Rising Tensions in Exclusive Economic Zone

Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa calls for adherence to ethics and international law as the nation faces challenges. The recent attack on an Iranian ship poses risks to regional peace and highlights the need for protecting national interests while maintaining neutrality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 23:04 IST
Sri Lanka's Neutral Stance amid Rising Tensions in Exclusive Economic Zone
Leader of the Opposition of Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is at a critical crossroads, according to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who emphasizes the importance of upholding ethical standards and international law. Addressing ANI, Premadasa stressed the need for all nations to engage responsibly on the global stage.

Premadasa addressed the recent attack on the Iranian ship within Sri Lanka's economic zone, raising concerns about regional stability. Despite occurring beyond Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the incident threatens peace in a region previously free of conflict and nuclear weapons.

Responding to reports of US influence over repatriation of survivors, Premadasa clarified that Sri Lanka is free to make sovereign policy decisions. The US has since stated that Sri Lanka can independently decide the fate of those rescued in alignment with international agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

Iran's Hidden Uranium Stash: A Ticking Nuclear Dilemma Unfolds

 Global
2
White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

White House Grapples with Oil Price Surge Amid Iran Conflict

 Global
3
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
4
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026