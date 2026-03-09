Sri Lanka's Neutral Stance amid Rising Tensions in Exclusive Economic Zone
Sri Lankan opposition leader Sajith Premadasa calls for adherence to ethics and international law as the nation faces challenges. The recent attack on an Iranian ship poses risks to regional peace and highlights the need for protecting national interests while maintaining neutrality.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is at a critical crossroads, according to Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, who emphasizes the importance of upholding ethical standards and international law. Addressing ANI, Premadasa stressed the need for all nations to engage responsibly on the global stage.
Premadasa addressed the recent attack on the Iranian ship within Sri Lanka's economic zone, raising concerns about regional stability. Despite occurring beyond Sri Lanka's territorial waters, the incident threatens peace in a region previously free of conflict and nuclear weapons.
Responding to reports of US influence over repatriation of survivors, Premadasa clarified that Sri Lanka is free to make sovereign policy decisions. The US has since stated that Sri Lanka can independently decide the fate of those rescued in alignment with international agreements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Facilitates Iranian Ship Docking Amidst West Asia Tensions
Diplomacy Call: Ending Attacks for Regional Peace
UPDATE 4-Sri Lanka offloads 208 crew members from second Iranian ship a day after US strike sinks frigate
Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on board
One hundred and eighty three crew members of Iranian ship IRIS Lavan accommodated at naval facilities in Kochi: Govt sources.