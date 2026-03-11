India Ensures Safety of Diaspora Amid West Asian Tensions
The Indian government, through its Ministry of External Affairs, is actively working to secure the safety of Indian citizens amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. Efforts include relocation of individuals, ensuring operational embassies, and close communication with both local authorities and the Indian diaspora.
The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it is prioritizing the safety of Indian nationals stranded in West Asia amid rising tensions. MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, during a briefing, stated that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is fully operational and on high alert, facilitating the return of Indians, including students and pilgrims.
For those opting to leave Iran via land, the embassy is assisting in border crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan. From there, Indians can take commercial flights home. "Our embassy maintains regular contact with those remaining in Iran, offering relocation and advising on travel options," Jaiswal said.
He emphasized the importance of staying updated through official channels given the heightened interest due to the significant Indian presence, urging adherence to advisories. Indian missions continue to monitor the situation and have set up a control room for inquiries, as the safety of the 10 million-strong diaspora remains a top priority amidst ongoing regional dialogue.
