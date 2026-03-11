Left Menu

India Ensures Safety of Diaspora Amid West Asian Tensions

The Indian government, through its Ministry of External Affairs, is actively working to secure the safety of Indian citizens amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. Efforts include relocation of individuals, ensuring operational embassies, and close communication with both local authorities and the Indian diaspora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:04 IST
India Ensures Safety of Diaspora Amid West Asian Tensions
Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: YouTube@PIB India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed that it is prioritizing the safety of Indian nationals stranded in West Asia amid rising tensions. MEA spokesman Randhir Jaiswal, during a briefing, stated that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is fully operational and on high alert, facilitating the return of Indians, including students and pilgrims.

For those opting to leave Iran via land, the embassy is assisting in border crossings into Armenia and Azerbaijan. From there, Indians can take commercial flights home. "Our embassy maintains regular contact with those remaining in Iran, offering relocation and advising on travel options," Jaiswal said.

He emphasized the importance of staying updated through official channels given the heightened interest due to the significant Indian presence, urging adherence to advisories. Indian missions continue to monitor the situation and have set up a control room for inquiries, as the safety of the 10 million-strong diaspora remains a top priority amidst ongoing regional dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026