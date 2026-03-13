Left Menu

Iran Ensures Safe Passage for India-Bound Ships Amid West Asia Conflict

Iran's Ambassador to India assured safe transit for India-bound vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, highlighting the strong bilateral relationship. Amidst the West Asia conflict that disrupted global energy markets, Iran remains committed to shared interests with India, urging global leaders to resolve tensions and restore stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:42 IST
Iran Ensures Safe Passage for India-Bound Ships Amid West Asia Conflict
Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, affirmed that Tehran will guarantee safe passage for vessels heading to India through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Speaking on Friday, Fathali emphasized the enduring friendship and shared interests that bind India and Iran, asserting a mutual commitment to supporting one another.

Fathali highlighted the mutual responsibilities of both nations. He stated, "The suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa," indicating a solidarity that prompts both governments to support each other amid ongoing regional challenges. Tehran has instructed its embassy in India to assist the Indian government, ensuring unhindered operations during the conflict.

Further reflecting Iran's stance, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, reiterated that Iran never sought to block the Strait of Hormuz, although adverse conditions currently hinder vessel movement. Ilahi called on world leaders to pressure US President Donald Trump to halt hostilities, which have exacerbated global economic instability.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026