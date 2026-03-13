Iran Ensures Safe Passage for India-Bound Ships Amid West Asia Conflict

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, affirmed that Tehran will guarantee safe passage for vessels heading to India through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Speaking on Friday, Fathali emphasized the enduring friendship and shared interests that bind India and Iran, asserting a mutual commitment to supporting one another.

Fathali highlighted the mutual responsibilities of both nations. He stated, "The suffering of the people of India is our suffering and vice versa," indicating a solidarity that prompts both governments to support each other amid ongoing regional challenges. Tehran has instructed its embassy in India to assist the Indian government, ensuring unhindered operations during the conflict.

Further reflecting Iran's stance, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, reiterated that Iran never sought to block the Strait of Hormuz, although adverse conditions currently hinder vessel movement. Ilahi called on world leaders to pressure US President Donald Trump to halt hostilities, which have exacerbated global economic instability.