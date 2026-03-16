Refuting rampant online speculation, Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is alive and well. Azar dismissed viral claims that recent footage of Netanyahu was created with artificial intelligence, affirming the video's authenticity.

Azar declared, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is alive. I saw him personally," directly targeting reports that claimed a recent public appearance by the Israeli leader employed AI to simulate his presence. These allegations speculated on his death, prompting intense debate over the use of technology in official documentation.

Controversy heightened when Netanyahu posted a video on X, previously known as Twitter, showing him drinking coffee in a cafe. A gesture during the clip was perceived as a rebuttal to AI-related rumors, as social media previously noted discrepancies in Netanyahu's video appearances. Nonetheless, Israeli officials dismissed such claims, underscoring that the video confirms Netanyahu's current status.