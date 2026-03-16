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East Turkistan Government in Exile Condemns China's Ethnic Unity Law

The East Turkistan Government in Exile has denounced China's new ethnic unity law, calling it a tool for forced assimilation of non-Han communities. The group claims it could impose the Han culture while criminalizing ethnic expressions. It urges international action against these measures violating racial discrimination principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:58 IST
East Turkistan Government in Exile Condemns China's Ethnic Unity Law
Representational Image (Photo: X@ETExileGov). Image Credit: ANI
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The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has vehemently criticized China's latest legislative move, labeling the 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress' as a guise for enforcing Han Chinese culture on minority groups. The law, approved by the National People's Congress, is seen as a threat to the cultural identity of non-Han communities.

The ETGE alleges that the legislation prioritizes Mandarin Chinese and suppresses minority languages like Uyghur, Tibetan, and Mongolian. According to their statement, the law could criminalize acts that 'damage ethnic unity,' threatening expressions of ethnic and cultural identity, and places religious institutions under stringent state control.

Highlighting the global implications, the ETGE claims the law could target activities of diaspora communities. Salih Hudayar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security, warns that this legislation endangers the identity and religious practices of East Turkistan, Tibet, and Southern Mongolia, appealing to the international community for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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