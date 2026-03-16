East Turkistan Government in Exile Condemns China's Ethnic Unity Law

The East Turkistan Government in Exile (ETGE) has vehemently criticized China's latest legislative move, labeling the 'Law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress' as a guise for enforcing Han Chinese culture on minority groups. The law, approved by the National People's Congress, is seen as a threat to the cultural identity of non-Han communities.

The ETGE alleges that the legislation prioritizes Mandarin Chinese and suppresses minority languages like Uyghur, Tibetan, and Mongolian. According to their statement, the law could criminalize acts that 'damage ethnic unity,' threatening expressions of ethnic and cultural identity, and places religious institutions under stringent state control.

Highlighting the global implications, the ETGE claims the law could target activities of diaspora communities. Salih Hudayar, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Security, warns that this legislation endangers the identity and religious practices of East Turkistan, Tibet, and Southern Mongolia, appealing to the international community for intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)