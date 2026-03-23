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Afghanistan's Tourism Renaissance: A Beacon Amidst Challenges

In 2025, Afghanistan witnesses a resurgence in tourism, drawing over 9,500 foreign visitors eager to explore its rich cultural heritage and historic sites, despite persistent security and economic challenges. Officials and experts see potential in the sector to reshape Afghanistan's international image and boost its economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 14:06 IST
Afghanistan's Tourism Renaissance: A Beacon Amidst Challenges
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In a year marked by international challenges, Afghanistan has experienced an unexpected surge in tourism. According to a report from Tolonews, over 9,500 foreign tourists visited the country during the year 1404 of the solar calendar, corresponding to 2025, underscoring a renewed interest in its historical and cultural wonders despite ongoing security and economic challenges.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Information and Culture highlighted the influx of tourists to provinces renowned for their history, such as Herat, Kandahar, Bamiyan, Ghazni, and Kabul. This rise in tourism is significant, given the nation's tumultuous history, providing hope that Afghanistan can harness this interest to bolster its economy.

Visitors from diverse countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, and even farther regions like the United States and Europe, showed growing curiosity about Afghanistan's ancient sites and landscapes. Cultural and economic analysts express cautious optimism, recognizing the tourism sector's potential to drive economic growth while acknowledging the challenges posed by security concerns and political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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