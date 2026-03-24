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Fuel Crisis in Bangladesh: A Nation on the Brink

Amid West Asia's conflict, Bangladesh faces a severe fuel crisis causing chaos at petrol stations. With supplies dwindling, the Petrol Pump Owners Association warns of potential shutdowns amid security concerns, urging government intervention. Fears of looting alongside inadequate oversight worsen the emergency as authorities remain inactive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:40 IST
Fuel Crisis in Bangladesh: A Nation on the Brink
Vehicles at a fuel station in Dhaka, Bangladesh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh is grappling with an acute fuel crisis, exacerbated by ongoing conflict in West Asia. The shortage, affecting numerous fuel stations across the country, has resulted in long queues and chaotic scenes, prompting petrol pump owners to express serious concerns about dwindling supplies. They have demanded enhanced security measures and urged the government to act decisively.

The Petrol Pump Owners Association has criticized the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation for providing insufficient daily fuel supplies compared to growing demand. This shortage has left millions of motorbike users stranded in lengthy queues, causing mounting frustration among consumers. In response, the association has voiced the dire working conditions faced by pump workers under continuous pressure from impatient customers.

The association further highlighted security lapses within the government's fuel distribution system, accusing authorities of mismanagement and negligence. Instances of attacks on pumps and inadequate administrative response have stirred fear among pump owners, who warned that they might be forced to halt operations without state intervention and protection against potential looting of fuel tankers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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