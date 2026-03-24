Indian LPG Vessels Navigate Tense Strait of Hormuz, Boosting Domestic Energy Supply

In a significant development in energy transport, two Indian LPG carriers, Jag Vasant and Pine Gas, have successfully navigated the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The vessels, carrying a combined cargo of 92,612.59 MT of LPG, marked a critical movement as they crossed the vital marine chokepoint.

Managed by Indian crews comprising 33 and 27 seafarers respectively, these massive carriers completed the transit, reinforcing India's domestic energy supply. Following their successful passage, they are expected to arrive at Indian ports between March 26th and 28th.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways confirmed that these vessels are part of 22 stranded Indian-flagged ships in the Gulf, amidst escalating West Asia conflict tensions. This successful mission follows the arrival of MT Shivalik and MT Nanda Devi, underlining India's commitment to maritime security and seafarers' safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)