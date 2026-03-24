Iran Appoints New Security Chief Amid Rising Tensions
Iran has appointed Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new Secretary of its Supreme National Security Council following the assassination of his predecessor, Ali Larijani. The appointment comes as the IRGC continues retaliatory operations against Israel and the United States, targeting strategic sites with missile strikes.
- Country:
- Iran
In a significant political development, Tehran has appointed veteran military commander Mohammad Baqer Zolqadr as the new Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). This announcement was made by Seyyed Mehdi Tabatabai, Deputy for Communications and Information at the Iranian President's Office, in a statement on the social media platform X.
The appointment of Zolqadr, sanctioned by a direct presidential decree and endorsed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, follows the assassination of former secretary Ali Larijani in an Israeli-American strike. Larijani, who took office in August 2025, left behind a legacy that Zolqadr aims to uphold with his extensive experience in Iran's military and judicial sectors.
Zolqadr's military career boasts significant roles, including eight years as head of the IRGC Joint Staff and a subsequent eight-year tenure as deputy commander-in-chief. His appointment aligns with Iran's strategic military initiatives. Recently, the IRGC initiated the 78th wave of Operation True Promise 4, targeting sensitive Israeli sites and US military bases, asserting their strike capabilities using advanced missile systems and drones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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