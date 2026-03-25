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Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Merchant Vessel from Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Naval Commander has turned back a merchant vessel, SELEN, from the Strait of Hormuz due to non-compliance with legal protocols. Iran emphasizes the need for coordination with its maritime authority. The move signals heightened security measures amidst perceived threats from the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:41 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:41 IST
Tensions Rise as Iran Blocks Merchant Vessel from Strait of Hormuz
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • Iran

In a significant development, Iran's Naval Commander Alireza Tangsiri announced that a merchant vessel named SELEN, en route to Karachi with food supplies, was turned back at the Strait of Hormuz. The vessel was denied passage due to a failure to follow legal protocols and an absence of necessary permissions.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route that connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, sees a strategic enforcement by Iran. The vessel, sailing under the St Kitts & Nevis flag, was positioned earlier in the Persian Gulf, according to Vessel Tracker.

The Iranian authorities have reiterated that only "non-hostile vessels" that do not engage in aggression against Iran and adhere to safety regulations will be granted passage. Tehran's stance comes amid allegations of ongoing military threats by the United States and Israel, pushing for stringent regulations on transit through this vital oil chokepoint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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