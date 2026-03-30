Youth-Driven Political Upheaval Sweeps South Asia
South Asian politics sees a transformative shift as new populist movements challenge traditional parties. In Nepal, rapper Balendra Shah's ascendancy to Prime Minister mirrors this trend. Driven by social media and digital mobilisation, young leaders energise voters frustrated with economic woes and long-standing political elitism.
- Country:
- India
In an unprecedented shift, South Asian politics are being redefined as traditional parties face challenges from emergent youth-led movements. These populist forces are rallying around issues of unemployment, inflation, and governmental corruption with remarkable success.
Nepal's Balendra Shah, a former rapper and structural engineer, epitomizes this change, assuming office as the country's youngest Prime Minister. His overwhelming victory in the March 2026 elections signals an end to entrenched political dynasties, as youth-driven campaigns leverage social media platforms to bypass traditional political machines.
Similar patterns emerge in Bangladesh and the Maldives, where the rise of youth movements like Bangladesh's National Citizen Party and the Maldives' Gen Z movement demonstrate a growing impatience with incremental change. This shift highlights the power of digital mobilisation in reshaping political discourse across the region. (ANI)
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