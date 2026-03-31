Reviving Legends: Nalanda University's Global Academic Renaissance

In a world grappling with numerous complex issues, President Droupadi Murmu underscored the necessity for critical thinking rooted in compassion, expressing hope that Nalanda University will become a leading educational institution in Asia and globally. Addressing the convocation in Rajgir, Bihar, she affirmed the event as a testament to enduring knowledge and dialogue.

Praising the graduating students, President Murmu attributed their success to perseverance and intellectual commitment, noting the diverse international representation among them. She highlighted Nalanda's historical significance as a learning hub for eight centuries, lamenting its decline as a monumental global loss while celebrating its modern resurgence as a symbol of international cooperation.

The President lauded the revival of Nalanda University through visionary leadership and collaboration among partner nations, emphasizing its role as a center for Buddhist studies. By fostering ethical, society-linked knowledge, Murmu expressed confidence in its potential to carve a distinct academic identity worldwide. The occasion saw the inauguration of a new auditorium and the celebration of distinguished graduates.

(With inputs from agencies.)