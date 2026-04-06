Historic Peace Framework: US-Iran Talks to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

A new peace proposal aims to end hostilities between the United States and Iran by reopening the strategic Strait of Hormuz. According to sources familiar with the plan, which was shared with Reuters, Pakistan has crafted a framework to initiate a ceasefire, potentially taking effect on Monday, followed by a comprehensive agreement.

The proposal suggests a two-tier approach starting with an immediate ceasefire and progressing to a broader settlement within 15-20 days. Dubbed the 'Islamabad Accord,' the deal includes final talks in Islamabad and a regional framework for the strait. The memorandums of understanding would be processed electronically via Pakistan, the report notes.

Despite the optimism, neither US nor Iranian officials immediately commented, while Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi declined to speak. Iranian officials have indicated a desire for a permanent ceasefire, conditioned on assurances against future attacks by the US and Israel.

Contact between Pakistan's army chief Asim Munir, US Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has been extensive, Reuters reports. The final agreement could involve Iran not pursuing nuclear weapons in return for sanctions being lifted and the release of frozen assets.

Despite extensive diplomatic efforts, Iran has yet to commit to the plan, with proposals for a temporary ceasefire gaining support from Pakistan, China, and the United States, but receiving no formal acceptance thus far. Chinese officials have also not commented on the situation.

This development unfolds as the deadline set by US President Donald Trump approaches, with negotiations ongoing for a 45-day ceasefire that could potentially end the long-standing conflict if successful, according to Axios.

(With inputs from agencies.)