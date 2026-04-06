Trump Vows to End Iran Conflict Amid 'Regime Change'
President Donald Trump is determined to conclude the conflict with Iran, emphasizing the need to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. He indicated that the war could conclude swiftly, highlighting ongoing negotiations with Iran's new leadership and rejecting their recent proposal as inadequate.
- Country:
- United States
During the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll, US President Donald Trump expressed a strong resolve to end the ongoing conflict with Iran. He stressed that Tehran should never possess nuclear weapons, suggesting that a rapid resolution is possible. According to Trump, the conflict could conclude swiftly, and he emphasized America's multiple strategic alternatives.
Trump reiterated his firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions, labeling the previous leadership as 'lunatics' and incompatible with nuclear armament. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, he suggested progress with Iran's more 'reasonable' current leadership, hinting at a shift in regime dynamics that bolsters negotiation prospects.
The President stated that recent interactions demonstrate a regime change, with new representatives being more open to dialogue. Acknowledging a proposal from Iran aimed at resolving the conflict, Trump deemed it inadequate but noted it as a significant step. He underscored his administration's withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, claiming it averted potential regional turmoil.
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- wants
- end
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- Iran
- nuclear
- negotiation
- peace
- regime change
- diplomacy
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