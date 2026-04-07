Left Menu

Skepticism Arises Over US Victory Claims in 'Operation Epic Fury'

Former Pentagon official Michael Rubin questions the United States' proclaimed success in its recent military campaign against Iran. Highlighting ongoing disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, Rubin argues that key objectives remain unachieved, casting doubt on President Trump's assertions of victory and raising critical questions about the operation's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:38 IST
Skepticism Arises Over US Victory Claims in 'Operation Epic Fury'
Michael Rubin, a former Pentagon official and senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In the wake of the United States' pronouncement of success in the recent military campaign against Iran, former Pentagon official and American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Michael Rubin has expressed significant doubts. Rubin contends that despite assertions by President Donald Trump, the mission's primary goals remain unfulfilled.

Speaking to ANI, Rubin emphasized that the ongoing disruptions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz illustrate a concerning gap between official claims and on-ground realities. 'It's difficult to declare victory when Iran continues to obstruct freedom of navigation through this critical maritime passage,' he noted, highlighting its essential role in global energy trade.

Rubin's remarks respond to President Trump's declarations during a press conference, where 'Operation Epic Fury' was lauded as successful. However, Rubin critiques this narrative, stressing that the absence of tangible evidence and shifting objectives undermine such claims. Key issues identified include Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities and the uncertain political future of its government. Without clear achievements in these areas, Rubin argues, victory claims lack credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

Congress Leader V D Satheesan Criticizes Kerala's Left Government

 India
2
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 9 from Dahisar East to Kashigaon.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurates first phase of Mumb...

 India
3
Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea, coal, land: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Assam.

Himanta working only for his family's development, running syndicate in tea,...

 India
4
Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

Indigenization and Innovation: India's Aerospace Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026