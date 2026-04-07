Skepticism Arises Over US Victory Claims in 'Operation Epic Fury'

In the wake of the United States' pronouncement of success in the recent military campaign against Iran, former Pentagon official and American Enterprise Institute senior fellow Michael Rubin has expressed significant doubts. Rubin contends that despite assertions by President Donald Trump, the mission's primary goals remain unfulfilled.

Speaking to ANI, Rubin emphasized that the ongoing disruptions in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz illustrate a concerning gap between official claims and on-ground realities. 'It's difficult to declare victory when Iran continues to obstruct freedom of navigation through this critical maritime passage,' he noted, highlighting its essential role in global energy trade.

Rubin's remarks respond to President Trump's declarations during a press conference, where 'Operation Epic Fury' was lauded as successful. However, Rubin critiques this narrative, stressing that the absence of tangible evidence and shifting objectives undermine such claims. Key issues identified include Iran's nuclear and missile capabilities and the uncertain political future of its government. Without clear achievements in these areas, Rubin argues, victory claims lack credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)