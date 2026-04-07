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Historic Buildings Vanish in Faisalabad: Heritage at Risk

Faisalabad is witnessing the disappearance of its historic sites, with cultural landmarks giving way to commercial developments. Negligence by authorities and land grabbing are cited as causes. The loss includes the Arya Samaj temple and British-era structures, prompting calls for urgent preservation measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 15:54 IST
Historic Buildings Vanish in Faisalabad: Heritage at Risk
A security official and members of Hindu community stand inside a temple that was attacked in Larkana, Pakistan (File photo/ Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a troubling development, Faisalabad in Pakistan is witnessing the rapid disappearance of its historic buildings, garnering widespread criticism over administrative negligence and the unchecked influence of land grabbers. Reports by The Express Tribune highlight the replacement of culturally significant sites with commercial structures, drawing ire from heritage advocates.

Senior journalist and art gallery chairman, Mian Ajaz Bashir, has shed light on the demolition of several sites steeped in the subcontinent's history. This includes the Arya Samaj temple, constructed in 1906 in Jhang Bazaar, and a British-era rest house. Both facilities now make way for commercial entities, such as a fast-food outlet and shops, raising safety concerns.

The loss extends to a municipal corporation building and the Sanatan Dharma Library, further emphasizing the urgent need for action. Bashir calls for the enforcement of preservation legislation and a review of property records to curb illegal encroachments, emphasizing the necessity of preserving Faisalabad's architectural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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