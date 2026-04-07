Historic Buildings Vanish in Faisalabad: Heritage at Risk

In a troubling development, Faisalabad in Pakistan is witnessing the rapid disappearance of its historic buildings, garnering widespread criticism over administrative negligence and the unchecked influence of land grabbers. Reports by The Express Tribune highlight the replacement of culturally significant sites with commercial structures, drawing ire from heritage advocates.

Senior journalist and art gallery chairman, Mian Ajaz Bashir, has shed light on the demolition of several sites steeped in the subcontinent's history. This includes the Arya Samaj temple, constructed in 1906 in Jhang Bazaar, and a British-era rest house. Both facilities now make way for commercial entities, such as a fast-food outlet and shops, raising safety concerns.

The loss extends to a municipal corporation building and the Sanatan Dharma Library, further emphasizing the urgent need for action. Bashir calls for the enforcement of preservation legislation and a review of property records to curb illegal encroachments, emphasizing the necessity of preserving Faisalabad's architectural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)