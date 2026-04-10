Netanyahu's Corruption Trial Resumes Amid Lifted Judicial Restrictions
The trial of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to continue after a suspension due to emergency measures amid conflict with Iran. With judicial normalcy restored, proceedings will pick up with prosecutors cross-examining Netanyahu, focusing on the Bezeq-Walla bribery allegations, a key phase in his corruption case.
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- Israel
In a significant development, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is scheduled to resume after a hiatus caused by emergency judicial restrictions. The initial suspension was part of broader measures due to heightened tensions with Iran. The Jerusalem District Court will hold the hearing at 9:30 am on Sunday, as reported by The Jerusalem Post.
The lifting of emergency measures marks a return to normal operations for Israel's judiciary. Hearings in Netanyahu's trial are now set to resume regularly, with sessions divided between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv each week. This restoration is part of a broader return to normalcy following the temporary 'special emergency' format.
Netanyahu's trial, which had previously been put on hold since February 28, will continue from the cross-examination phase. Considered Israel's most high-profile legal drama, the case involves charges related to Netanyahu's dealings in Cases 1000, 2000, and particularly Case 4000 involving Shaul Elovitch and Bezeq-Walla allegations. Netanyahu has consistently denied all accusations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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