US Pushes to Reopen Gulf Amid Tensions: VP Vance Heads to Pakistan for Talks with Iran
US President Trump announced intentions to reopen the Gulf region despite ongoing West Asia hostilities, with Vice President JD Vance traveling to Pakistan for crucial discussions. Trump asserted Iran's military defeat and emphasized reopening the vital waterway, while Iran's delegation stresses preconditions for successful talks.
- Country:
- United States
US President Donald Trump announced plans to reopen the Gulf region amid West Asia tensions, affirming the US's intent to proceed with or without agreements in place. This statement comes as Vice President JD Vance travels to Pakistan for crucial negotiations with Iran.
Speaking at Joint Base Andrews, Trump described the Iranian military as defeated, insisting that the strategic Strait of Hormuz would be reopened regardless of ongoing discussions. Trump's comments suggest an urgency to commence operations in the Gulf, even hinting at potential decisive measures if negotiations stall.
The Iranian delegation, led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, landed in Islamabad for peace talks aimed at resolving regional hostilities. However, Tehran emphasizes preconditions like a Lebanon ceasefire and release of blocked Iranian assets, which remains pivotal for successful dialogue.