Left Menu

Embracing American Identity: Vice President Vance's Perspective on Immigration

US Vice President J D Vance emphasized that immigrants should prioritize American identity over their countries of origin. Speaking at a university event, Vance shared personal insights and addressed immigration issues, emphasizing unity and the importance of embracing American interests for future success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-04-2026 08:12 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 08:12 IST
Embracing American Identity: Vice President Vance's Perspective on Immigration
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Vice President J D Vance urged immigrants who acquire U.S. citizenship to embrace their American identity above allegiance to their country of origin. Speaking at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, Vance shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the contributions of immigrants to the United States.

He referenced his own family's immigrant background, stating that his father-in-law, an Indian immigrant, never encouraged actions favoring his home country. Vance emphasized that citizenship demands thinking about the best interests of the U.S., rather than previous national affiliations.

Addressing concerns about H1-B visa fraud, Vance acknowledged current system issues while praising immigrants' enriching contributions to America. He underscored the need for a unified American ethos to guide immigration policy, promoting inclusivity by focusing on national unity.

TRENDING

1
Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police.

Six dead, 21 injured after bus overturns in Punjab's Fatehgarh Sahib: Police...

 India
2
Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply Chain

Trade Turmoil: The Ripple Effects of Middle East Conflict on Global Supply C...

 Global
3
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Six Devotees Killed

 India
4
Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

Yellen Hints at Possible Fed Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026