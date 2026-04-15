Embracing American Identity: Vice President Vance's Perspective on Immigration

U.S. Vice President J D Vance urged immigrants who acquire U.S. citizenship to embrace their American identity above allegiance to their country of origin. Speaking at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, Vance shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the contributions of immigrants to the United States.

He referenced his own family's immigrant background, stating that his father-in-law, an Indian immigrant, never encouraged actions favoring his home country. Vance emphasized that citizenship demands thinking about the best interests of the U.S., rather than previous national affiliations.

Addressing concerns about H1-B visa fraud, Vance acknowledged current system issues while praising immigrants' enriching contributions to America. He underscored the need for a unified American ethos to guide immigration policy, promoting inclusivity by focusing on national unity.