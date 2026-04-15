Embracing American Identity: Vice President Vance's Perspective on Immigration
US Vice President J D Vance emphasized that immigrants should prioritize American identity over their countries of origin. Speaking at a university event, Vance shared personal insights and addressed immigration issues, emphasizing unity and the importance of embracing American interests for future success.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Vice President J D Vance urged immigrants who acquire U.S. citizenship to embrace their American identity above allegiance to their country of origin. Speaking at the University of Georgia on Tuesday, Vance shared personal anecdotes, highlighting the contributions of immigrants to the United States.
He referenced his own family's immigrant background, stating that his father-in-law, an Indian immigrant, never encouraged actions favoring his home country. Vance emphasized that citizenship demands thinking about the best interests of the U.S., rather than previous national affiliations.
Addressing concerns about H1-B visa fraud, Vance acknowledged current system issues while praising immigrants' enriching contributions to America. He underscored the need for a unified American ethos to guide immigration policy, promoting inclusivity by focusing on national unity.