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Trump Criticizes Pope Leo XIV: A Clash of Global Views

US President Donald Trump has criticized Pope Leo XIV for his views on American foreign policy, escalating tensions between the White House and the Vatican. Trump accused the pontiff of being weak on crime and foreign policy, while defending his administration’s approach to international issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 10:55 IST
Trump Criticizes Pope Leo XIV: A Clash of Global Views
US President Donald Trump (File Photo/@RapidResponse47). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a fresh bout of political friction, US President Donald Trump has delivered a pointed rebuke to Pope Leo XIV, critiquing his views on American foreign policy and labeling the pontiff as 'weak on crime.' Trump's comments, made through a detailed post on Truth Social, suggest an intensification of tensions between the White House and the Vatican.

The president's frustration emerged after Pope Leo XIV criticized Washington's handling of international conflicts, including tensions related to Iran. Trump sharply countered by defending his administration's approaches, highlighting his commitment to a strong law-and-order agenda and an assertive foreign policy.

Trump's critique extended to questioning Pope Leo's interactions with what he termed 'left-leaning' political figures, advising the pope to prioritize religious duties over political involvement. This public exchange underscores a split in perspectives between Trump and Pope Leo XIV, the latter advocating diplomacy and humanitarian considerations in conflict regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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