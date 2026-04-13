Peter Magyar's Triumph Signals New Era in Hungarian Politics

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended congratulations to Peter Magyar after the Tisza Party clinched a decisive win in Hungary's parliamentary elections. This victory signals a major political shift, ending 16 years of Fidesz-led governance under Viktor Orban.

Modi, in a post on social media platform X, underscored the strengthened bilateral relations between India and Hungary, expressing eagerness to work closely with the new leadership. He highlighted the importance of advancing the India-European Union strategic partnership for mutual growth.

With Magyar's electoral success, Hungary's domestic policies and its interactions with the European Union are expected to experience significant changes. European leaders, including Spain's Pedro Sanchez and Germany's Friedrich Merz, have welcomed the result, emphasizing cooperation on shared European values.