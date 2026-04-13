Strait of Hormuz: Diplomatic Tensions Unfold Amidst Indian Maritime Transit

In an escalating geopolitical climate, Iran's Ambassador to India, Mohammad Fathali, has emphasized India's role as a dependable partner, underlining Tehran's control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz. At a press briefing in New Delhi, Fathali praised strong Indo-Iranian ties and assured safe maritime navigation for Indian vessels.

The ongoing regional tensions have seen Iranian allegations of diplomatic breaches by the United States and Israel. Fathali contended that aggressive actions by these powers transitioned dialogues into conflict, particularly affecting maritime security.

Amid these tensions, the Indian-flagged LPG tanker Jag Vikram successfully navigated the Strait, marking a milestone for Indian shipping amidst renewed U.S. threats. U.S. President Donald Trump announced a naval blockade, further complicating the already volatile global energy supply chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)