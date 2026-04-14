Left Menu

A Strait Challenge: Iran's Envoy Criticizes US Blockade of Hormuz

Iran's envoy to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, criticized the US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz as a reckless action aimed at a face-saving exit. The move follows failed US-Iran negotiations, and Pakistan is facilitating further discussions to resolve the oil supply conflict peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 14-04-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 21:19 IST
A Strait Challenge: Iran's Envoy Criticizes US Blockade of Hormuz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bold statement, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam, lambasted the United States for implementing a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. He described the move as a 'reckless misstep' potentially intended for a dignified retreat from the conflict.

Highlighting the provocations initiated by the blockade, Ambassador Moghadam criticized the US for attempting to forcefully impose control, justifying military actions, and burdening American taxpayers. The blockade was announced amid failed discussions between the US and Iran, aimed at resolving ongoing tensions over Iran's oil supply to global markets.

Despite an initial ceasefire, the conflict remains unresolved. Diplomatic efforts are underway, with Pakistan mediating potential upcoming negotiations in Islamabad with hopes of reaching a peaceful agreement to prevent further escalation.

TRENDING

1
Judicial Standoff: Trump's Legal Victory Over Deportation Investigation

Judicial Standoff: Trump's Legal Victory Over Deportation Investigation

 Global
2
Odisha Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: A Legacy Reignited

Odisha Pays Tribute to Ambedkar: A Legacy Reignited

 India
3
Inferno Erupts at Kazan Gunpowder Plant

Inferno Erupts at Kazan Gunpowder Plant

 Russia
4
Turbulent Skies: US-Indonesia Overflight Proposals and Regional Tensions

Turbulent Skies: US-Indonesia Overflight Proposals and Regional Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s AI power play transforms higher education systems

More AI, less trust? Patients pull back as automation grows in healthcare

Why current AI consent models are failing creators and rights holders

AIoT takes on water scarcity with real-time monitoring and predictive power

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026