FCC Moves to Sever Ties with Chinese Telecom Giants Over Security Concerns

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is poised to take significant action against three prominent Chinese telecommunications companies, potentially banning them from operating data centers across the United States. This move is part of a larger strategy to mitigate perceived national security threats from Beijing, as reported by The Epoch Times.

In an announcement on April 9, the FCC highlighted the risks linked to Chinese-linked telecom firms, suggesting it may bar U.S. carriers from connecting with companies on its 'Covered List.' This includes major players like China Mobile, China Telecom, and China Unicom, which have already faced previous restrictions in the U.S.

The proposal, set for an April 30 vote, could also see the FCC extending restrictions to affiliates and any facilities using equipment from these listed companies. In a related decision, the agency aims to ban Chinese laboratories from testing electronic devices for U.S. use, reflecting ongoing security evaluations. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)