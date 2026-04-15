India and Germany Celebrate 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations with Strategic Talks
India and Germany held key Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin, marking 75 years of diplomatic ties. The discussions, led by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and German State Secretary Geza Andreas von Geyr, focused on enhancing their Strategic Partnership through collaborations in tech, energy, and global developments.
- Country:
- Germany
In a significant diplomatic engagement, India and Germany convened for the Foreign Office Consultations in Berlin, marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. The discussions were jointly led by India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Geza Andreas von Geyr, State Secretary of the German Foreign Office, where both sides reviewed bilateral ties and the India-Germany Strategic Partnership.
The bilateral talks covered a wide spectrum, including trade, investment, defense, technology cooperation, and green development. As India and Germany commemorate their 75-year diplomatic journey, the consultations highlighted plans to expand cooperation in critical and emerging technologies and innovation, demonstrating a commitment to building a robust future together.
Debate on regional and global developments, including West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, was key to the discussions. The relaxed meeting atmosphere was emblematic of the strong ties, which were further reinforced by recent high-level visits, including the German Chancellor's visit to India earlier in January.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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