China-Iran Tensions Escalate Amid Satellite Surveillance Claims

In the midst of ongoing diplomatic impasses to halt hostilities in West Asia, recent developments could drastically reshape the region's security dynamics and geopolitical environment. Despite firm denials from Beijing, a report by the Financial Times alleges that Tehran has clandestinely acquired a Chinese-made satellite, amplifying its surveillance capabilities over US military bases amid heightened tensions.

The report, citing leaked Iranian military documents, asserts that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force obtained the satellite TEE-01B in late 2024, post-launch in China. Evidence from time-stamped coordinates and satellite imagery purportedly show Iranian authorities used the device to track US military installations, including Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, during recent conflicts.

China has strongly contested these claims, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian dismissing them as fabricated. Jian warned of severe retaliatory measures should the US implement tariffs against China based on these allegations. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has threatened a 50% tariff on countries supplying military arms to Iran, indicating an immediate and expansive economic policy in response to perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)