Iran Proposes New Security Fees for Hormuz Straits Passage
Iran has announced plans to enforce a framework for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, prioritizing security coordination over traditional transit fees. The move indicates tighter maritime oversight, specifically aimed at barring hostile vessels, while emphasizing Iran's control over the strategic waterway amid rising tensions with the United States.
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In a strategic move, Iran is planning to implement a new framework for ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, focusing on security coordination instead of conventional fees, as reported by Al Jazeera. Ebrahim Rezaei, a spokesman for Iran's National Security Committee, stated that legislation is being drafted to introduce fees associated with securing the strait.
Rezaei emphasized that maritime traffic would require coordination with Iranian authorities, marking a shift towards stricter oversight. He highlighted that Iranian forces would block passage for any 'hostile military vessels' from countries like the US and Israel, while vessels from 'friendly' nations could transit after prior arrangements with Tehran. Iran strongly opposes any US role in managing the strait.
According to Iran's ISNA news agency, official Mahmoud Nabavian noted that some commercial ships might be allowed through after paying fees, contingent upon a ceasefire in Lebanon. He and other Iranian leaders reaffirmed their control over maritime movement in the strait, much to the concern of the US government, amidst ongoing regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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