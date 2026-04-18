Balancing Act: Tehran Families Navigate Post-War Challenges

In the wake of a fragile ceasefire, families in Tehran grapple with challenges as schools remain shut, and the specter of war lingers. For Mahnaz Ataei, a finance manager, balancing work with her 7-year-old's online classes has become a daily struggle, impacting her productivity and peace of mind.

Like many others, Roya Amiri fled Tehran with her family when the conflict erupted, seeking safety in rural areas. Upon returning, they face crowded living arrangements and financial challenges, with uncertainty about future conflicts casting a shadow over their efforts to resume normal life.

Architect Padideh Teymourian and her husband Amir Ramezani adapt their schedules to accommodate their daughter's online learning, facing emotional and economic strain. As Tehran families navigate these disruptions, the longing for routine and stability underscores their resilience in uncertain times.

(With inputs from agencies.)